Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Petrol station have resorted to restricting motorists to a maximum of fuel worth Sh2,000. /COURTSESY

Kenya

Fuel shortage continues to bite with long queues at petrol stations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The countrywide shortage of petrol continued to be felt on Monday despite the Government cautioning players in the market against hoarding the commodity.

An immediate impact of the acute shortage of the all-important energy source in the country, has been exhibited in the manner various petrol station have resorted to restricting motorists to a maximum of fuel worth Sh2,000.

This exorbitant cost has been passed on to other business sectors, thus the expenses have been passed on to the clients.

Boda boda operators who spoke to the media expressed frustration at the current state of affairs and called on relevant government agencies to move with speed and save them from running out of business.

They said they have been forced to increase the fares by up to 150 percent, saying distances that they initially charged Sh50 are now going for Sh150.

And as the shortage threatens to spiral into a national crisis, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and a section of MPs have challenged the government to revoke the licenses of petroleum retailers who are causing artificial scarcity so as to have petrol prices increased.

Speaking during separate occasions, Muturi and Ugenya MP David Ochieng, said it was high time that Parliament, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Competition Authority of Kenya took up the matter and save Kenyans from the current fuel crisis.

Ochieng who was speaking in Ugenya said Kenyans will not accept to be fleeced by the cartels, adding that he will take up the matter in Parliament, to have key petroleum players summoned for questioning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ichung’wah’s letter to the President: Stop the verbal violence

Ichung'wah said the public condemnation of violence by the Head of State was welcome despite expressing reservations on his inaction in the past when...

24 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya is broke and requires urgent interventions – Wanjigi

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 4 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now claims that the country is broke and requires urgent intervention to cushion Kenyans from the crisis it...

50 mins ago

Kenya

DCI questions 3 Rift Valley legislators over Raila stoning

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 4 – Three politicians from the North Rift were on Sunday grilled for five hours by officers at the Rift Valley...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta mourns Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta eulogised the envoy as a dedicated and committed diplomat who was keen on deepening Kenya’s...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Crack down on oil industry players suspected of sabotage in fuel crisis – Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has emphasised the need for the government to crack down on any oil industry...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan Ambassador to Qatar Ahenda has died

While confirming Amb Ahenda's demise, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he had been admitted for five days following an incident at the gym.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Had Raila been harmed, the country would have descended into chaos: Uhuru on Soy incident

President Kenyatta spoke at Embakasi's Pipeline area after attending a church service at the African Inland Church where he was accompanied by seven Cabinet...

14 hours ago

Africa

Kenya expresses solidarity with Somaliland following devastating Hargeisa market fire

Somaliland officials estimate close to 2 billion dollars’ worth of assets were destroyed in the fire.

21 hours ago