Fuel prices up by Sh9.90 in latest review by EPRA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Motorists will have to pay more for fuel after the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene went up by Sh9.90.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Super Petrol will now retail at Sh144.62 while Diesel and Kerosene will be costing Sh125.50 and Sh113.44 respectively.

The Authority’s Director General Daniel Kiptoo indicated that the government will chip in with the petroleum development levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

he pointed out that with the absence of the fuel subsidy, Super petrol and Diesel was to retail at Sh173 and Sh144. 62 respectively

