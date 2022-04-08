Four Kenya Power employees charged with vandalizing transformers

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Four Kenya Power employees were on Friday charged in a Thika court with vandalizing two transformers valued at Sh1.9 million early this year.

David Murithi Githinji, Henry Mbae, Jackson Thuo Macharia and Jared Juma Oyoo however denied the charges before Thika Senior Resident Magistrate Vicky Kachuodho.

They were charged, jointly with others already before court, with vandalizing a 50KVA transformer valued at Sh1.2 million at Kilimambogo TTC Gate in Thika East Sub County on the night of January 26, and 27.

They also faced a second charge of vandalizing a Sh700,000, 100 KVA transformer at Gateiguru, Thika East Sub County, jointly with others not before court on the night of February 21 and 22.

They also faced a corruption charge for receiving Sh908, 610 via mobile money being proceeds of illegal sale of the energy infrastructure while being public officers working with Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The four requested to be released on bond but the prosecutor Jackline Wambani objected asking that they be held until April 21, 2022, when their cases will be conjoined with those of the traders who were allegedly arrested after they were found in possession of the energy equipment.

The Magistrate ruled that the four be detained until April 21, when bond terms will be determined after the two cases are conjoined.