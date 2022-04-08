Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Four Kenya Power employees in court for vandalizing transformers. /KNA

County News

Four Kenya Power employees charged with vandalism

Published

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Four Kenya Power employees were on Friday charged in a Thika court with vandalizing two transformers valued at Sh1.9 million early this year.

David Murithi Githinji, Henry Mbae, Jackson Thuo Macharia and Jared Juma Oyoo however denied the charges before Thika Senior Resident Magistrate Vicky Kachuodho.

They were charged, jointly with others already before court, with vandalizing a 50KVA transformer valued at Sh1.2 million at Kilimambogo TTC Gate in Thika East Sub County on the night of January 26, and 27.

They also faced a second charge of vandalizing a Sh700,000, 100 KVA transformer at Gateiguru, Thika East Sub County, jointly with others not before court on the night of February 21 and 22.

 They also faced a corruption charge for receiving Sh908, 610 via mobile money being proceeds of illegal sale of the energy infrastructure while being public officers working with Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The four requested to be released on bond but the prosecutor Jackline Wambani objected asking that they be held until April 21, 2022, when their cases will be conjoined with those of the traders who were allegedly arrested after they were found in possession of the energy equipment.

The Magistrate ruled that the four be detained until April 21, when bond terms will be determined after the two cases are conjoined.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kiambu Speaker Ndichu shelves Senatorial ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu who had expressed interest in the Kiambu Senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance...

58 mins ago

Kenya

Gubernatorial aspirant Ngatia to seek 7-year-tax waivers for SMEs startups if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Richard Ngatia on Friday said that if elected he will engage the Kenya Revenue Authority to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

CS Mucheru gazettes committee to guide election debates across local media stations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A technical working group has been gazetted that will govern election debates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DP Ruto unveils “Hatupangwingwi” Video Remix after NCIC bans the phrase.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-  Deputy President William Ruto has released a music video of the “Hatupangwingwi” Remix hours after the National Cohesion and Integration...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Lobby says new Sim Card registration directive unlawful

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission has warned that the move by government compelling Kenyans to register their Sim Cards...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans rush to beat deadline for Sim Card registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 – Long lines were on Friday witnessed outside major communication service providers branches as Kenyans rushed to beat the April...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Photo details not a requirement for fresh sim card registration, Chiloba says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Communication Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba has noted that the ongoing sim card registration will not entail...

3 hours ago

EAC

Museveni: EAC integration can only be fostered by concerted efforts to boost prosperity and security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has emphasized that the East Africa Community (EAC) integration is still a mirage until the members countries...

3 hours ago