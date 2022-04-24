Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kibaki will also be accorded a military musical honor as well as a 19-gun salute. /FILE

Kenya

Former President Kibaki’s body to be transported in gun-carriage to Parliament Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be accorded full military honors and escorted in a Gun Carriage to parliament where it will lie in State for three days ahead of the State funeral on Saturday.

According to a statement from the national state funeral steering committee, Kibaki will also be accorded a military musical honor as well as a 19-gun salute.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation in paying respects and tributes to Kibaki when he receives his body in Parliament at 10.00am.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that after lying-in-state for three days, a military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium on Friday, the venue of the Funeral service. 

Kibaki, who died aged 90, served as the country’s third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from the authoritarian rule of Daniel Arap Moi. 

The former President’s casket will also be draped in National Flag as it is escorted to Parliament by his family.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the cortege is expected to leave the Lee Funeral home at 7.05am and snake it along Valley Road, and Kenyatta Avenue through-to- Parliament Way. 

Matiangi further pointed out that a Military Guard of Honor will be mounted along Parliament Road for the entry procession into Parliament. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

UN boss Guterres lauds President Kenyatta for promoting peace in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The United Nations (UN) has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading efforts as the East African Community (EAC) Chairman...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Five youths belonging to ‘Panga Boys’ criminal gang arrested in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ have been arrested by police officers on patrol in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

He’s moved from being ‘stupid’ to wanting to be Raila’s deputy, let’s pray for Kalonzo – Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the character of Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka noting that he’s proved...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Global Education Ministers to converge in Nairobi for Commonwealth Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Fifty-four Education Ministers are among top policymakers expected to gather in Nairobi on Wednesday and Thursday next week for...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila in Washington DC at start of one-week tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in the United States for a one-week tour ahead of...

2 hours ago

County News

Ngirici says she will audit all county expenditure if elected Kirinyaga Governor

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kirinyaga County woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has said she will audit all county expenditures if elected as next...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sabina Chege announces exit from elective politics, to focus on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she won’t be defending her seat in the August polls. Chege...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Govt declares Friday a public holiday for Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The govt has declared Friday April 29 a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral....

18 hours ago