NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Former President Mwai Kibaki is set to be buried next Saturday at his Othaya home in Nyeri.

The announcement was made by the national Funeral Steering Committee chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

During the briefing, Matiangi further stated that the former President will lie in state from Monday to Wednesday at Parliament building to allow the public to pay their respects.