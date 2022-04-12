Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Otuoma won the ticket during the primaries, against his sole competitor Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, after garnering a total of 49,330 votes. /FILE

Kenya

Former MP Otuoma elated after securing ODM ticket in Busia Governor’s contest

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 12 – Former Member of Parliament for Funyula Constituency Paul Otuoma is an elated man after he secured the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket to vie for the Busia Governor’s seat.

Otuoma won the ticket during the primaries, against his sole competitor Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, after garnering a total of 49,330 votes.

Mutua managed 30,696 votes.

“Thank you to my ODM members in Busia for speaking out loudly. On 9th August this year, the entire Busia will be much LOUDER,” stated Otuoma.

“I call upon my colleagues with whom I competed for the party gubernatorial ticket, to come on board; let us join hands and make Busia great. Our political ambitions should not be the cause for disunity among our people, but our unity should be the clarion call for our UNITY,” he added.

He will now face off with  Dan Mogoria (DAP-K), Lucas Meso (Jubilee) and Nambale MP John Bunyasi.

Otuoma first vied for the Busia Governor’s seat unsuccessfully in 2017 as an independent candidate, after losing to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong during ODM nominations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza Alliance signs coalition pacts with 8 more parties

NAROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has signed coalition agreements with eight more parties in a ceremony observed by deputy President...

46 mins ago

World

Uphold increased nicotine taxes, health experts tell MPs

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – Health experts and civil society advocates have pleaded with Members of the National Assembly to retain or even increase...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tuju says no cause for alarm as issues raised by OKA are being resolved

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Sibling rivalry and competing interests within the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance will not extinguish the coalition party,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police Officer attached to Presidential Escort Unit commits suicide in Juja

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort unit died by suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Mutua accuses Kalonzo of selfishness and blackmail in Azimio registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua is now accusing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being selfish, for advocating for...

3 hours ago

County News

24-Yr old Nakuru MCA aspirant uses camel to campaign

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 12 – A female MCA aspirant in Nakuru County has surprised residents by using a camel to traverse the ward in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Suspect in murder of six during arson attack to be detained for 21 days

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 12 – The main suspect in the murder of six family members from Nguthuru in Kandara, Murang’a county, will remain in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

UDA PG Caucus members not vying for any post to be deployed to selected counties during primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now says that members of the Parliamentary Group caucus who are not in a...

18 hours ago