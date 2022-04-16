Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The former CS lauded Kericho residents for voting peacefully in the exercise that was also conducted in other parts of the country./FILE

Kenya

Former CS Keter concedes defeat in UDA’s Kericho gubernatorial primaries

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has conceded defeat after losing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) Kericho gubernatorial primaries to Erick Mutai.

Mutai trounced Keter, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto after securing 126,038 votes against 60,342 votes in a highly contested nomination.

The former CS lauded Kericho residents for voting peacefully in the exercise that was also conducted in other parts of the country.

“I thank the great people of Kericho for turning up to vote peacefully in the just concluded nominations exercise. Congratulations to all winners I wish them all the best,” Keter said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Saturday.

“To all my supporters, agents and teams, I convey my appreciation and gratitude for your support. God bless you and God bless Kericho,” he added.

This means Mutai will fly UDA Party’s flag in the race to succeed the incumbent Paul Chepkwony in the county’s top seat in the August 9 polls.

While thanking his supporters for picking him, Mutai said his win was informed by the “genuine desire for a fresh start” amongst the Kericho county electorates.

“To the over hundred thousand voters who entrusted us with the popular mandate, we are grateful. Our solemn undertaking is that every pledge we made was not in vain, it is doable and we shall deliver. To our agents and supporters across the county we thank you abundantly,” Mutai said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He praised the UDA leadership for delivering a free and fair nomination exercise in the county.

“To the UDA party hierarchy, we salute you for delivering one of the most credible nomination exercises. We accept the decision by the people of Kericho County to grant us the mantle of the UDA Gubernatorial position Kericho County,” Mutai said.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mandago Clinches UDA Senatorial nomination ticket in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s Senate seat nomination after garnering 75,847...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta’s appointment to chair Azimio-One Kenya council constitutionally offensive – Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has described President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as the chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance...

3 hours ago

County News

Waruguru loses UDA nomination ticket for the Laikipia East MP seat

LAIKIPIA, Kenya Apr 15 – The Laikipia East Member of Parliament (MP), Amin Deddy Mohamed, has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations held,...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to seek timeline extensions where weighty disputes arise from primaries

According to the party’s dispute resolution committee, aggrieved aspirants have 48 hour after the exercise to file complaints.

1 day ago

Kenya

Norman Nyaga among 3 UDA aspirants summoned for destruction of voting materials in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure has released three names of Embu aspirants who have been summoned to appear before...

2 days ago

Kenya

Those responsible for destruction of ballot papers in Embu to face party’s disciplinary team Saturday- UDA Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s National Election Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura says those responsible for the destruction of...

2 days ago

August Elections

UDA postpones primaries in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Kakamega and Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has postponed the party primaries in Bumula, Turkana Central, and...

2 days ago

World

Confusion, delays mar start of UDA primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Confusion and delays marred the commencement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on Thursday which is being conducted...

2 days ago