Former CS Keter concedes defeat in UDA’s Kericho gubernatorial primaries

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has conceded defeat after losing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) Kericho gubernatorial primaries to Erick Mutai.

Mutai trounced Keter, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto after securing 126,038 votes against 60,342 votes in a highly contested nomination.

The former CS lauded Kericho residents for voting peacefully in the exercise that was also conducted in other parts of the country.

“I thank the great people of Kericho for turning up to vote peacefully in the just concluded nominations exercise. Congratulations to all winners I wish them all the best,” Keter said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Saturday.

“To all my supporters, agents and teams, I convey my appreciation and gratitude for your support. God bless you and God bless Kericho,” he added.

This means Mutai will fly UDA Party’s flag in the race to succeed the incumbent Paul Chepkwony in the county’s top seat in the August 9 polls.

While thanking his supporters for picking him, Mutai said his win was informed by the “genuine desire for a fresh start” amongst the Kericho county electorates.

“To the over hundred thousand voters who entrusted us with the popular mandate, we are grateful. Our solemn undertaking is that every pledge we made was not in vain, it is doable and we shall deliver. To our agents and supporters across the county we thank you abundantly,” Mutai said.

He praised the UDA leadership for delivering a free and fair nomination exercise in the county.

“To the UDA party hierarchy, we salute you for delivering one of the most credible nomination exercises. We accept the decision by the people of Kericho County to grant us the mantle of the UDA Gubernatorial position Kericho County,” Mutai said.