Magoha stated that the form one placement is progressing well and will be completed well within schedule. /FILE

Kenya

Form One Selection results to be out by Tuesday next week – Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that the Form One selection results will be released by Tuesday next week.

Speaking to the media after commissioning a Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) at the Kenya High School, Magoha stated that the form one placement is progressing well and will be completed well within schedule.

“The results could be out if we are lucky Monday or Tuesday. I want to go there personally and make sure that no one has corrupted the process. We shall be fair,” affirmed the CS

He further reiterated that the selection criteria will be based on affirmative action considering geographical distribution countrywide such that all top students from across the country will be put together before they are placed in national schools.

“Kenya is a rainbow country. If you come to Kenya High, I would like the top Samburu student to be here who has done her exams in Maralal, not in Nairobi. Then I go to the slums in Kibera and do the same. We shall have affirmative action whether other parents approve or not,” he stated.

On the other hand, he assured that KCSE marking is being done with integrity and that the ministry anticipates the results will be out by the end of the month.

So far, 90 percent of construction of phase one of CBC classrooms has been completed and after the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination is completed, the second phase will begin.

“We are 90 percent nationally with regards to the building of classrooms. So we have delivered during our time. In Meru and Kitui we are 100pc done. Even while we experience some challenges in counties like Lamu and Baringo, we shall be done by the end of the month,” stated Magoha. 

