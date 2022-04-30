Connect with us

VIDEO SCREEN: The moment a man interrupted final prayers during the funeral service of former president Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.

Forgive him, Archbishop Muheria pleads for man who disrupted Kibaki’s funeral Mass

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has downplayed the manner in which he handled a commotion at the State funeral of former president Mwai Kibaki when a man disrupted the event in Nairobi.

The man approached the cleric on the pulpit and asked to address the congregation made up of thousands of people, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and foreign dignitaries who had come to mourn the departed leader.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Archbishop Muheria said that the man who has since been identified as Allan Makana was” a son of Kenya who is overwhelmed by the loss of the former president.”

And he asked security agencies to “treat him well.”

 He said Makanda was emotionally disturbed, and he should have been treated with care and sympathy, as God demands.

“It’s an incident that we don’t foresee but we handle as the Holy Spirit guides us. I think the young man was emotional and I really hope he is looked upon with mercy and someone attends to him,” said Bishop Muheria.

He added, “It is what we should do as Christians even at events of that caliber that we should not lose touch of who we are and the people who are needy, but again I should not be given too much credit as that is what we should do.”

Furthermore, Archbishop Muheria stated that he does not deserve the credit and recognition that he has received, rather than the young person who requires assistance.

But even as the Archbishop pleaded for mercy for the man, questions have been raised on what many see as a major protocol breach.

