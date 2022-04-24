Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The NPS pointed out that the gangs who were also in possession of Marijuana, were placed in police cells pending arraignment. /COURTESY

Kenya

Five youths belonging to ‘Panga Boys’ criminal gang arrested in Mombasa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ have been arrested by police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward, Kisauni Sub-county, Mombasa County.  

In its twitter handle, National Police Service(NPS) said the five, Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana and Nahim Akinyi Ongut, whose group derive its name from their preferred weapon of choice, were armed with machetes and were on a mission to commit serious crimes within Soko Mjinga Area. 

“End of a short-lived era Police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward in Kisauni Sub-County have this morning arrested 5 youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’, “NPS stated.

The NPS pointed out that the gangs who were also in possession of Marijuana, were placed in police cells pending arraignment. 

“They were disarmed and five Pangas recovered from them,” it stated.

NPS called on the members of the public who may have fallen victim to atrocities by that gang to report to Mjambere police station for further police action.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

He’s moved from being ‘stupid’ to wanting to be Raila’s deputy, let’s pray for Kalonzo – Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the character of Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka noting that he’s proved...

24 mins ago

Kenya

Global Education Ministers to converge in Nairobi for Commonwealth Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Fifty-four Education Ministers are among top policymakers expected to gather in Nairobi on Wednesday and Thursday next week for...

28 mins ago

Kenya

Raila in Washington DC at start of one-week tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in the United States for a one-week tour ahead of...

55 mins ago

County News

Ngirici says she will audit all county expenditure if elected Kirinyaga Governor

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kirinyaga County woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has said she will audit all county expenditures if elected as next...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sabina Chege announces exit from elective politics, to focus on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she won’t be defending her seat in the August polls. Chege...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Govt declares Friday a public holiday for Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The govt has declared Friday April 29 a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to hold state funeral for ex-president Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya will hold a state funeral next week for former president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation...

19 hours ago

Kenya

UDA dismisses 105 complaints from nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party now says that out of 166 complaints that it received following the just concluded...

20 hours ago