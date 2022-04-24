Five youths belonging to ‘Panga Boys’ criminal gang arrested in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ have been arrested by police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward, Kisauni Sub-county, Mombasa County.

In its twitter handle, National Police Service(NPS) said the five, Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana and Nahim Akinyi Ongut, whose group derive its name from their preferred weapon of choice, were armed with machetes and were on a mission to commit serious crimes within Soko Mjinga Area.

“End of a short-lived era Police officers on patrol in Mjambere ward in Kisauni Sub-County have this morning arrested 5 youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’, “NPS stated.

The NPS pointed out that the gangs who were also in possession of Marijuana, were placed in police cells pending arraignment.

“They were disarmed and five Pangas recovered from them,” it stated.

NPS called on the members of the public who may have fallen victim to atrocities by that gang to report to Mjambere police station for further police action.