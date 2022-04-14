Connect with us

Gedi was accompanied by National Assembly Lands Chair Rachael Nyamu to prove her allegation before house. /FILE

Fatuma Gedi arrives in parliament with suitcase full of evidence against DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi on Thursday arrived in Parliament with a suitcase of documents containing evidence on the claims that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

Gedi was accompanied by National Assembly Lands Chair Rachael Nyamu to prove her allegation before house.

“This bag has evidence that am going to present of how William Ruto has grabbed land in this country and how Kenyans are not safe in his hands,” Gedi said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi gave Gedi two days until Thursday, 2.30 pm to substantiate her claims.

“You are the one who has undertaken to provide evidence. Ordinarily, we do not listen to the people who say they will provide evidence after two days. But given the magnitude of what you have just said, I would allow you. And therefore, on Thursday at 2:30 pm, we expect Fatuma Gedi to provide evidence,” guided the Speaker.

On Tuesday, Gedi caused a debate in the August house after claiming that Ruto is a land grabber when she stood to make her submission pursuant to the standing orders while debating the delay in the issuance of allotment letters to residents of Msambweni Constituency.

Gedi claimed that DP Ruto has illegally   obtained parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta and Nairobi counties.

“It is in the public domain including court orders where one William Ruto grabbed land and I have no apology to make. Give me two days and I will bring the details,” Gedi told the house.

A statement that irked DP Ruto allies in the house led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah who called on Gedi to substantiate her claims.

 “Fatuma Gedi is supposed to substantiate and provide evidence that that particular candidate has grabbed land. It is only right that Gedi either substantiates or withdraws and apologizes especially for naming DP Ruto,” Ichung’wah said. 

His Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose urged her to substantiate her claims as the issue cannot be taken lying down.

“Fatuma Gedi is on record claiming that William Ruto grabbed land can she provide that evidence In this house. We want her to provide evidence and substantiate,” Pukose added.

