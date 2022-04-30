Connect with us

Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

Fare thee well Kibaki the statesman

NYERI, Kenya Apr 30 – Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was interred Saturday, accorded a full state burial complete with a 19-gun salute in accordance with military tradition.

Kibaki, who ruled Kenya from 2002 to 2012, died on Friday aged 90.

The entire ceremony starting with a state funeral service in Nairobi on Friday was undertaken by the military because he served as their Commander-In-Chief for 10 years.

Both events were attended by thousands of mourners led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in according his predecessor Mwai Kibaki a state burial in Othaya, Nyeri on April 30, 2022.

His body was transported by road from the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi to Othaya, about 125 kilometers.

PHOTOS: Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

