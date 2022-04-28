Connect with us

Former CS Sicily Kariuki at the Jubilee Headquarters where she dropped her gubernatorial bid in Nyandarua in favour of Francis Kimemia, April 28, 2022. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ex-CS Sicily Kariuki drops Nyandarua gubernatorial bid in favor of Kimemia

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has dropped her Nyandarua gubernatorial bid in favor of the incumbent governor Francis Kimemia.

Addressing the media at the Jubilee Party headquarters on Thursday, Kariuki said she had decided to pave way for the sitting governor after a deep soul searching and deep reflection.

“It’s been a lot of soul searching, consultation after another and I finally decided to sacrifice. Leadership is about sacrifice, you cannot lead people without sacrificing and dropping my bid does not in any way mean I have no power, I will take another action and will serve Nyandarua people at another level,” she said.

Kariuki stated that despite pollsters ranking her as one of the leading candidate she had resorted to bow out of the race to avoid unending stalemate within the political outfit.

“There comes a time when a nation is more important than an individual. This is where I have found myself from last week, that we have been caught up with a stalemate and a looming deadline for the party to submit the party list to IEBC,”she stated.

“This decision is for the greater good of our county and the unity of the people of Nyandarua and the nation at large,”Kariuki added.

Accompanied by her husband Zabby Kariuki,the Former CS stated that she will now be focusing her energies at supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate at the county and presidential level.

“Moving forward I will continue to support Azimio coalition and I will apply in supporting Jubilee party and the presidential candidate Raila Odinga to ensure successful outcome of the August 9th polls,”said Kariuki.

Jubilee’s Director of Election Kanini Kega said the party settled at governor Kimemia following a consensus reaching between the rival candidates.

“We want to thank you for postponing the opportunity to serve the people of Nyandarua. The process we have used has high chances of transforming our candidates to electoral positions,”said Kega.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni thanked the Former CS for declaring her support for the party ever since she aimed at clinching the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat.

“Without a doubt I want to say that Cecily joined Jubilee when they said its dead.It’s takes courage to step aside to avoid a stalemate,”he said.

On February, Kariuki resigned as the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation as stipulated in the law for public servants seeking political ambitions to resign

