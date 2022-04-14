EPRA issues show cause letters to Oil Marketers selling fuel above stipulated prices – CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma now says show cause letters have been issued to Oil Marketers selling fuel above the prices stipulated in monthly reviews.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Juma indicated that the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) dispatched the letters following reports of motorsists paying high prices for fuel which she says is available in large quantities.

She pointed out that Kenya has adequate stock, and some players are hoarding product on speculation ahead of price reviews.

She stated that some players have also been diverting cargo to the export markets.

More to follow…..