Education Ministry launches registration of 2022 examination candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Ministry of Education has launched the registration of candidates for the 2022 examinations and assessment set to be administered in November – December 2022.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the exercise will officially start on Wednesday and close on May 14.

Magoha said the Examinations to be registered are Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and KCSE Qualifying Test.

The Cabinet Secretary said the registration will be done online by the respective Head Teachers and ruled out offline registration of candidates.

The Education Cabinet Secretary asked them to provide correct information on learners with special needs during the registration and verification of registration of candidates.

The CS said the involvement of parents and guardians during the verification of KPSEA and KCPE candidates was important.

He said schools should capture the names of the candidates correctly as they will be used in other examinations.

He asked Head Teachers and Sub County Directors of Education to ensure accuracy of the correct name of the candidate as per the birth certificate; gender; year of birth; citizenship; subjects entered.

Magoha said the transfer of candidates once registration is completed will not be done.

He, however, said special cases related to illness and insecurity will be handled appropriately once brought to the attention of KNEC through the SCDE.