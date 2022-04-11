Editors Guild accuses CS Mucheru of overstepping mandate in constituting team on political debates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Editors Guild has accused Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru of illegally gazetting a technical working group on local language media and aspirants debates, arguing that’s a preserve for the media.

In a statement on Monday, the Guild’s President Churchill Otieno indicated that it is the role of the media in the electoral process to facilitate democratic discourse, and that involvement of the state in their editorial work is an attack on media freedom.

Otieno argued that the CS does not have the power to direct media houses on how to cover elections including debates.

“Ultimately the Gazette Notice putting in place the Technical Working Group violates the constitution and it can only be viewed as illegal and undemocratic and is tantamount to interference with the media coverage of the electoral process,” he said.

Otieno pointed out that two members of the Guild are among those appointed by Mucheru, but clarified that they were listed in their personal capacities and that they don’t represent the Guild in the task force.

He said they have already written to the CS seeking that he revokes the decision in the interest of media freedom.

In the run up to August 9 the general elections, The Media Owners Association in conjunction with the Kenya Editors Guild and Media Council of Kenya are organizing the 2022 Presidential Debate slotted for July.

A joint production with membership drawn from leading media houses will also conduct a Deputy Presidential Debate at a venue to be announced in future according to a statement issued on Wednesday.