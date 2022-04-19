EACC freezes Sh257mn in bank account of a Prison Hqs cleaner

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been allowed to preserve Sh257 million in a bank account operated by a cleaner at the Kenya Prisons Headquarters.

EACC has also obtained orders to preserve cars worth Sh32 million and a house valued at Sh17.5 million house–all owned by the cleaner identified by Eric Kipkurui.

Justice Esther Maina of the EACC’S anti-corruption division of the High Court gave the preservation orders on Tuesday.

The judge issued the orders after EACC filed an application seeking to have the suspected properties preserved on grounds that they must have been acquired illegally as proceeds of corruption.

In court papers, EAAC investigations indicate that Kipkurui is an employer of the State Department of Correctional Services currently employed as a Cleaning Supervisor.

“The preliminary investigation has also established that he is a sole proprietor of seven business names registered between 2012 and 2016,” EACC says in court papers.

It is alleged that between the five years he used the business entities as conduits fraudulently and acquired Sh257 million from the State Department of Correctional Services by making payments to them for goods not supplied.