Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A boy walks past a stack of fish on the western shores of Kenya's Lake Turkana, which is gradually receding, fuelling fears of diminished fish stocks

County News

Why 16 counties are facing drought in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Government has warned that the drought situation is worsening in 16 of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counties in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) noted seven counties including Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo, and Turkana are in the alarm Drought Phase

The remaining nine counties which include Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru, Nyeri, and West Pokot are in the Alert Drought Phase.

Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Embu (Mbeere), and Tana River counties are in the Normal Drought Phase.

The NMDA says Wajir East and Mandera East are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The agency stated that it is monitoring Mandera, Laikipia, Samburu, Wajir Baringo, Isiolo, Kwale, Marsabit, and West Pokot which are experiencing Severe to Moderate vegetation deficit hence need activation of response plans.

The worsening drought situation is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with the previous two failed consecutive seasons and late-onset of the 2022 long rains season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Political incitement and high illiteracy levels among locals to blame for conflicts in the Rift: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has attributed the recurring conflicts in parts of the Rift Valley region to poor leadership,...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ngilu congratulates UDA youngest candidate Linet Chepkorir alias Toto

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has congratulated Linet Chepkorir famously known as Toto for winning the Bomet Women Representative seat...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lishenga clinches ODM ticket in the Kakamega Senatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- Brian Lishenga will fly Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the senatorial contest, the party has decided. Lishenga will be...

24 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mutula Kilonzo says Kalonzo undermined in Azimio-OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Party is still unsettled in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance even as they put up a brave face...

1 day ago

Kenya

Give less vulnerable food instead of cash, govt urged

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 17 – The government has been asked to distribute food to the vulnerable and people facing hunger instead of giving them...

1 day ago

Kenya

KFCB to Roll Out Cinema Mashinani Program to Map Young Talents 

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 17 – The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has partnered with Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF) to roll...

1 day ago

Kenya

Nairobi Youth Leaders call for fairness in Jubilee nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Student leaders drawn from all the colleges and universities in the Nairobi metropolitan region have demanded for transparency and...

1 day ago

Kenya

I am beyond a Mkamba tag, I am a national leader – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at those whom he says have given him a tribal...

1 day ago