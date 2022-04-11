Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Drama as villagers, drunkards assault officers arresting chang’aa brewer

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- There was drama at a village in Trans-Nzoia county, after police officers who attempted to arrest a local chang’aa brewer during a raid were met with violence.

The police reported that when they arrived at the chang’aa den in Bwake village, the brewer raised an alarm attracting troops of drunkards and villagers who attacked them.

According to the police, the lady brewer screamed alerting the whole village of the presence of the unwelcome intruders.

“Her proficiency in brewing the most potent local brew is unparalleled and Bwake villagers were willing to pay the ultimate price in protecting her, as the officers would later learn,” the DCI said.

The police said hell broke loose when they attempted to arrest the area’s chang’aa brewer.

“Before the Sergeant in-charge of the operation ordered his men to arrest the woman and her husband, a hail of stones and other projectiles came falling on the officers forcing them to retreat,” stated DCI.

The police said they had to fire several rounds in the air so as to scare the crowd, leaving two of them seriously injured and were referred to Kitale referral hospital for specialized treatment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt will not backtrack on tea reforms, Munya assures

MERU, Kenya, Apr 11 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the government will continue pushing for key reforms in the national tea sector...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Kidero cleared to vie for the Homa Bay Governor’s seat as an independent candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has officially been cleared to run for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate...

3 days ago

County News

Four Kenya Power employees charged with vandalism

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Four Kenya Power employees were on Friday charged in a Thika court with vandalizing two transformers valued at Sh1.9...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kiambu Speaker Ndichu shelves Senatorial ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu who had expressed interest in the Kiambu Senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gubernatorial aspirant Ngatia to seek 7-year-tax waivers for SMEs startups if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Richard Ngatia on Friday said that if elected he will engage the Kenya Revenue Authority to...

3 days ago

Kenya

CS Mucheru gazettes committee to guide election debates across local media stations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A technical working group has been gazetted that will govern election debates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative...

3 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto unveils “Hatupangwingwi” Video Remix after NCIC bans the phrase.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-  Deputy President William Ruto has released a music video of the “Hatupangwingwi” Remix hours after the National Cohesion and Integration...

3 days ago

Kenya

Lobby says new Sim Card registration directive unlawful

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission has warned that the move by government compelling Kenyans to register their Sim Cards...

3 days ago