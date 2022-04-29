Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – There was drama at Nyayo Stadium on Friday when one of Raila Odinga’s bodyguards was roughed by fellow police officers.

The officer had attempted to forcefully accompany his boss to the VIP entrance at the stadium when police officers, including from the Presidential Escort and military, stationed outside blocked him.

In a short video that went viral on social media, one of the officers was heard telling Raila’s bodyguard that, “There is nowhere you are going, he is very safe in there.”

Odinga arrived at the stadium accompanied by his wife Ida and were welcomed by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau who ushered them in, oblivious of the unfolding drama.

Odinga was among dignitaries who attended the State Funeral for Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Three visiting Heads of State and other foreign dignitaries joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in paying their last respects to Kibaki who served Kenya as third president in two terms from 2002 to 2012.

Kibaki’s body was first taken to State House in a military procession from Lee Funeral Home, before it was escorted to the stadium 6 kilometers away.