DPP Haji to focus on corruption cases linked to the Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 -The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will in the next three months focus it budget and resources in election related offences ahead of the August 9th polls.

In a statement, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji stated that even as the fight against corruption remains their strategic focus they will incline their mandate on cases of corruption that directly impact the elections.

“While the prosecution and the fight against corruption remains a strategic focus for the office it will not be a priority in the next three months,” Haji said.

Corruption related cases against political leaders will be top on their radar although the prosecutor pointed out that active cases in court have no bearing in barring a candidate from seeking any elective seat.

“Invariably this will include cases of corruption directly impacting the elections during this period. Instituting prosecution against political figures accused of corruption will not stop them from seeking elections,” the ODPP stated.

Unless convicted from more than six months political aspirants accused of graft have the leeway to convince the masses despite their tainted image from corruption allegations.

“Its important to note that the law only stops those convicted for more than six months from seeking elections,not their prosecution,” ODPP elaborated.

The ODPP noted that it will be upon the electorate to sieve through the list of political candidates and vote in trustworthy leaders as enshrined in Chapter six of the constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Voters can look at those whose cases are being investigated,currently in court,and those named by EACC and make informed decisions about the caliber of leaders they want to elect to office,”ODPP said.

Other cases that the prosecution body will focus on include Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases,Terrorism and Terrorism Financing.

“Prioritization enables the ODPP to devote time,resources and funds to cases that have a direct bearing on election of leaders in the August 9th polls,”ODPP stated.