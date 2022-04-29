Connect with us

Kenya

DP Ruto’s tribute during the State Funeral Service for the Late President Mwai Kibaki

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Raila recalls how Kibaki told off saboteurs opposed to 2007 power-sharing

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 29-Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has eulogized the late Mwai Kibaki by reminiscing the private talks that sealed their power-sharing...

4 seconds ago

Kenya

Kibaki best President Kenya has ever had – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya has ever had. Speaking at Nyayo...

15 mins ago

Kenya

Raila recalls private talks with Kibaki that sealed power sharing deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed...

25 mins ago

Kenya

Raila’s tribute during the State Funeral Service for the Late President Mwai Kibaki

29 mins ago

3 Presidents join Kenyatta at Kibaki funeral service in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta led 3 visiting Heads of State and other dignitaries in paying their last respects to Mwai Kibaki in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KNH Othaya annex renamed Mwai Kibaki Hospital

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Othaya has been renamed Mwai Kibaki Hospital in honor of the fallen president....

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

2 hours ago

Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – There was drama at Nyayo Stadium on Friday when one of Raila Odinga’s bodyguards was roughed by fellow police...

2 hours ago