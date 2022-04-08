DP Ruto unveils “Hatupangwingwi” Video Remix after NCIC bans the phrase.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8- Deputy President William Ruto has released a music video of the “Hatupangwingwi” Remix hours after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) declared the phrase a hate speech.

Ruto and his team have been using the song ‘Sipangwingwi’ by Kenyan artiste Exray Taniua featuring Trio Mio and Ssaru at their campaign rallies.

One of his leutenants Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen also took to social media and posted ‘Hey @NCIC_Kenya HATUPANGWINGWI. Volume Iko sawa ama niongeze?’ as if to ridicule the directive by the hate speech monitoring agency.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa posted the lyrics of the song ‘Kenya ni yetu, Watajua hawajui Maisha ni yangu Sipangwingwi’.

NCIC had earlier unveiled a list of phrases and words that it described as hate speech terms.

According to the Commission’s chairman Samuel Kobia, politicians should avoid the use of words like Madoadoa, Operation Linda Kura, and Fumigation.

Other terms to be avoided are mende, Kama Mbaya mbaya and Mhajira.