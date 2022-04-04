Connect with us

DP William Ruto/FILE/DPPS

PARTY PRIMARIES

DP Ruto says 30mn ballots printed in readiness for UDA primaries

Ruto, who spoke at his official residence in Karen, said an additional 15 million ballot papers will be printed ahead of the commencement of party nominations on April 14.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 — Deputy President William Ruto on Monday said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had already printed 30 million ballot papers in readiness for its primaries.

Ruto, who spoke at his official residence in Karen, said an additional 15 million ballot papers will be printed ahead of the commencement of party nominations on April 14.

He made the remarks even as the party’s National Elections Board announced it had embarked on the process of hiring 128 presiding officers and 100,000 polling clerks.

More to follow…

