Big Ted among 24 new envoys appointed by President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22- Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru, outgoing National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and State House MC Big Ted, whose real name is, Tomas Kwaka Omolo are among 24 new envoys appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Waweru will serve as a Consul General in the Democratic Republic of Congo while Sialai will be Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia.
Also landing a diplomatic post is lawyer Paul Ndung’u who goes to Mozambique and former Principal Secretary Dr. Bitange Ndemo who heads to Belgium.
Big Ted has been deployed to Los Angeles in the USA as Kenya’s Consul-General.
The appointments are contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Others include Dr. Caroline Karugu (Denmark), Amina Abdalla (Sultanate of Oman), Diana Kiambuthi (Rwanda), Maj Gen Andrew Ikenye (Nigeria), Michael Oyugi (Spain), Margaret Shava (Netherlands) and Boniface Mwilu (Qatar).
Others are Nyambura Kamau (Pakistan), Maj Gen Thomas Chepkuto (Somalia), Isaac Njenga (Tanzania), Leornard Boiyo (Turkey), Maj Gen George Owinow (Uganda).
President Kenyatta also appointed an ambassador and special envoy for the maritime and blue economy and further promoted 6 senior Foreign Service Officers to the rank of Ambassador.