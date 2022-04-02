Connect with us

L-R: MPs Oscar Sudi, Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI to grill Kositany, Sudi on Sunday over Raila chopper incident

Also summoned is the Speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly David Kiplagat in connection with the Friday incident.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 — Soi Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany and Kapsaret legislator Oscar Sudi have been summoned to appear at the DCI Regional Office in Rift Valley on Sunday over an attack on Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu.

Also summoned is the Speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly David Kiplagat in connection with the Friday incident.

“The above incident occurred during the burial ceremony of the late Jackson Kibor, on April 1, 2022, at 5:50pm, in a ceremony attended by among other dignitaries the Rt Hon Raila Odinga. At the closure of the ceremony, chaos erupted and stones including other projectiles were hurled at the former Prime Minister by incited youth, maliciously damaging his helicopter’s windscreen,” the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI said that preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by the two legislators and the county speaker.

“In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have pursuant to Section 52 of the National Police Service Act 2011, been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI Regional cordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident,” the agency said.

Earlier, Police issued a statement saying they had arrested 17 suspects in connection to the attack against Odinga and his entourage.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement released on Saturday that police had seized cash and mobile phones belonging to the suspects which he said will be subjected to forensic analysis.

“Following the incident which occurred yesterday the 1st April 2022 in Eldoret during the burial for late Mzee Jackson Kibor where the Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his entourage were attacked, NPS wishes to inform the public that 17 suspects have been arrested and helping with investigation,” Shioso said.

Shioso pointed out that it is the right of every citizen to visit any part of the country calling on political leaders and their supporters to accommodate every candidate including those with divergent views during the electioneering period.

