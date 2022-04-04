Connect with us

Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi and his Soi counterpart Caleb Kosirany arrived at the DCI offices a few minutes to 1 pm for questioning alongside Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplangat/ FILE

Kenya

DCI questions 3 Rift Valley legislators over Raila stoning

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 4 – Three politicians from the North Rift were on Sunday grilled for five hours by officers at the Rift Valley Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Nakuru, to shed light on the disquieting attack of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga last Friday in Soy Constituency.

Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi and his Soi counterpart Caleb Kosirany arrived at the DCI offices a few minutes to 1 pm for questioning alongside Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplangat for their roles in the planning and execution of violence meted on the ODM leader shortly after attending the burial of his longtime friend Joseph Kibor at his home.

In the attack, Raila’s aircraft was stoned by rowdy youths who are suspected to have been acting at the behest of senior politicians affiliated to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition in the region.

Police have since arrested seventeen people believed to have participated in the attack and are going on with investigations for leads to the masterminds of the attack which has since sent shockwaves across the Kenya Kwanza Coalition and the Azimio La Umoja political divides.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has retained mobile phones belonging to the three lawmakers for forensic audit as the investigations proceed.

In what appeared to be a display of solidarity with the beleaguered politicians, Politicians allied with the Kenya kwanza coalition in Nakuru rose to the defense of the three embattled politicians saying they are being persecuted for their radical political stance.

When the trio came out of the grilling chambers, they insisted that they are innocent of accusations leveled against them saying time will absolve them of any blame.

Sudi challenged the police to conduct thorough investigations into the incident instead of yielding to pressure from narrow political interests in government.

Kenya Kwanza supporters who arrived in droves at the DCI headquarters huddled in groups eager to hear from their leaders.

Sudi who appeared upbeat about the investigations termed it as unnecessary intimidation of Kenya Kwanza by its opponents saying the Kenya Kwanza coalition will not be blindsided in its unwavering resolve to bring change to all Kenyans.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplangat said he and his colleagues were not aware of Raila`s intention to attend the funeral and it can only be frivolous for police to attribute to them the violence against him. 

The three leaders who pledged their support in the investigations urged politicians from both divides to exercise restraint in their campaigns and preach messages of peace for social cohesion. 

