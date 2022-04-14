DCI arrests 4 suspected drug traffickers in Mombasa

Nairobi, Kenya, April 14- Four suspected drug traffickers have been arrested at the Likoni Ferry channel in Mombasa.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) after they were found ferrying a substance suspected to be heroin.

“Ali Mwakileo, Swaleh Mgoshi, Zacharia Mwakisuwa and Juma Mgoshi were arrested after being found in possession of the substance, which was carefully concealed in a shopping bag and hidden beneath the car’s bonnet,” the DCI said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The suspects were nabbed following intelligence leads received from the DCI’s free toll number.

“Meanwhile, samples of the substance have since been flown to Nairobi for analysis at the Chemistry and Toxicology unit based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory,” DCI stated.

Mombasa is among the major transit point for illegal drugs in the country.