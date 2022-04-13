Connect with us

The party steered by Kanduyi legislator Wafula Wamunyinyi as its leader and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu as the Secretary General on Tuesday resolved to support Raila Odinga’s presidency under the Azimio la Umoja Movement/COURTESY

Kenya

DAP-K to issue direct tickets to unopposed candidates

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The Democratic Action Party Kenya has said they will be issuing nomination certificates to all unopposed candidates, on Thursday.

This will include those seeking Governors, Senate, MPs and MCAs positions.
Some of the candidates vying for Governor’s seat on a DAP-K ticket include Sam Ongeri (Kisii), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Dan Mogoria (Busia), Lugari MP Ayub Savula (Kakamega), Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende (Vihiga).

The party had earlier on indicated that it received over 1000 applicants interested for the positions of Governors, Senators, MPs, Women Reps and MCAs.

These include 740 aspirants in the Members of County Assembly, 370 applicants for the Member of Parliament position, 23 applicants for the Women Representative seats, and 23 Governors aspirants.

