CS's Mutahi Kagwe of Health (centre) and Betty Maina of Industrialisation (left) pose for a photo with officials from the Moderna vaccine factory when they visited Kenya on April 20, 2022.

Top stories

CS Kagwe meets Moderna team following MoU to establish a vaccine factory in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe met a team from Moderna that is in Kenya following an MoU to set up a factory in Kenya.

The team is led by Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer and includes Roland Rocafort, Senior Vice President, Facilities and Engineering as well as Dean Geribo, Head of Corporate Security.

They are also accompanied by Congressman Ed Royce, Policy Director, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

Kagwe met the team from Moderna alongside his Industrialisation counterpart Betty Maina as well as other senior government officials and representatives from the US embassy in Nairobi, the Health Ministry said in a statement to newsrooms.

“During their visit, they are expected to explore further different aspects necessary for their operations including where to situate the factory as well as other set up logistics,” the Ministry of Health said, “They will also visit the KUTRRH facility where they will witness a vaccination site and also get a tour of the Cancer care centre.”

And while welcoming the Moderna team to the country, CS Kagwe said the Ministry of Health and other relevant Government Ministries were under instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that the “setup of the establishment is as smooth as possible and happens in the shortest time possible.”

He reiterated that Kenya is committed to ensuring Moderna’s objectives are met since through the process the country and the region will benefit.

Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Moderna last month, witnessed by the President, enabling the company to set up a $500 million vaccine factory.

