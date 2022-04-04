Connect with us

Muturi termed it disturbing to see motorists queuing for fuel, yet the government and the Kenya Pipeline Company have denied that there is a biting shortage of petrol.

Kenya

Crack down on oil industry players suspected of sabotage in fuel crisis – Muturi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has emphasised the need for the government to crack down on any oil industry players suspected of sabotage that is causing the current fuel crisis in the country.

Muturi termed it disturbing to see motorists queuing for fuel, yet the government and the Kenya Pipeline Company have denied that there is a biting shortage of petrol.

Said Muturi, “If there is suspected sabotage, then the government must swing in fast with drastic action to save Kenyans the agony they are facing.”

Muturi, who is the Democratic Party presidential candidate, was speaking in Ruiru town where he was the chief guest during a Gospel music ⁴extravaganza and launch of a ten-year career album by popular Kikuyu Gospel singer Mary Lincon.

In the event attended by the creme de la creme of the Kikuyu Gospel music genre, Muturi promised, if elected, to push for the right policies to promote the welfare of the entertainment industry.

He said the Copyright Bill was in the works as he called on the government to fast-track policies that open doors for youth talent.

“Music and other performing arts, especially Gospel music, can become a thriving avenue for Youth self-employment,” Muturi stated.

Muturi said prioritizing youth talent and education was the way to a successful future for the nation.

He said, “The Gospel music industry is employing hundreds of young people, besides bring an avenue for promoting Godly and religious behavior. Let us support these artists in every way.”

On violence during the electioneering season, Muturi called for speedy investigation into the Uasin Gishu incident where rowdy youths stoned a helicopter carrying Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga just before it took off after he attended the burial of Jackson Kibor.

The Speaker said it was unfortunate that some politicians were inciting the youth to cause violence on the campaign trail.

