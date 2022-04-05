Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo/FILE

County News

Court reinstates ousted Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo

She was impeached over gross violation of the Constitution, alleged incompetence and gross misconduct and mismanagement of the County Assembly resources.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 —  A court in Kisumu has reinstated Homa Bay Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo, who was ousted on March 30 after all the 49 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who were present during the debate voted to impeach her.

She was impeached over gross violation of the Constitution, alleged incompetence and gross misconduct and mismanagement of the County Assembly resources.

Following the orders overturning the impeachment by Justice Stephen Radido, Ayoo will now continue to discharge her functions and responsibilities as the Speaker of Homa Bay County Assembly.

“The respondents are hereby directed to restore and provide unrestricted access to the office of the speaker at the Homabay county assembly and provide the applicant with all the facilities she is entitled to to enable her discharge her duties,” Justice Radido ordered.

The court further directed that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Homa Bay Police Station provide her with security to enable her access her office.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Kidero leading in Homa Bay Gubernatorial race with 44.1pc popularity rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – A latest opinion poll has put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at...

March 26, 2022

Kenya

Kidero puts Homa Bay County Govt on the spot over persistent water shortage

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Mar 21 – The Homa Bay County Government has been put on the spot over persistent water shortage across the region....

March 21, 2022

County News

Department of Children Services mounts anti-child neglect campaign in Homa Bay

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases...

March 10, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM’s big dilemma as Homa Bay ticket threatens to split the party

HOMABAY, Kenya Feb 17 — The absence of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators from Nyanza region at the grand launch of Gladys Wanga’s Homa...

February 17, 2022

Top stories

6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85...

November 15, 2021

County News

6 police officers to face murder charge over death of man in Homa Bay

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3- Six police officers will now face a murder charge following the death of a man in Homa Bay four years...

November 3, 2021

County News

Pier Beach tragedy: Search ends with retrieval of 10th body

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 23 – A search operation mounted after a boat with 17 passengers and a coxswain capsized off Lake Victoria’s Pier Beach...

September 23, 2021