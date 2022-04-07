Counties allocated Sh370bn as equitable share in new financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- County governments will receive a whooping Sh370 billion as an equitable share in the financial year 2022/2023.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary during budget reading on Thursday said this represents a 27.3 percent increase from the most recent audited revenue.

Yattani said counties will also receive Sh37.1b as conditional allocation with total allocation being Sh407 billion.

He directed all county governments and government institutions to clear their pending bills by the end of the financial year 2021/2022.

Further, County Governments have been allocated Sh7.1 billion under the Equalisation Fund in 2022/2023, which targets 14 marginalized counties.