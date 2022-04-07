Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Treasury officials preparing the 2022/23 financial budget.

World

Counties allocated Sh370bn as equitable share in new financial year

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- County governments will receive a whooping Sh370 billion as an equitable share in the financial year 2022/2023.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary during budget reading on Thursday said this represents a 27.3 percent increase from the most recent audited revenue.

Yattani said counties will also receive Sh37.1b as conditional allocation with total allocation being Sh407 billion.

He directed all county governments and government institutions to clear their pending bills by the end of the financial year 2021/2022.

Further, County Governments have been allocated Sh7.1 billion under the Equalisation Fund in 2022/2023, which targets 14 marginalized counties.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh317.8bn: Uhuru’s exit budget for national security

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani outlined the expenditure plan Thursday in a statement delivered to the National Assembly.

15 mins ago

Top stories

Big 4 agenda allocated Sh146 billion

NAIROBI, Kenya April 7-The National Treasury has proposed the allocation of Sh146.8 billion to support the implementation of the projects and programmes under the...

17 mins ago

BUDGET

Treasury proposes mandatory insurance on passenger-carrying motorcycles, three-wheelers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – National Treasury is now proposing a mandatory third-party insurance to cover and protect passengers in the event an accident...

17 mins ago

JUDICIARY FUNDING

Govt to operationalize Judiciary Fund on July 1, IFMIS aligned to changes

Speaking while rendering the 2022/23 budget statement on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said all is set for the operationalization of the Fund...

52 mins ago

EDUCATION

YATANI: Sh544.4 billion allocated to the education sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has allocated Sh544.4 billion to the education sector. While delivering the budget statemen for...

1 hour ago

Top stories

BUDGET: CS Yattani proposes Sh 2.7bn to cushion farmers in 2022/23 fiscal year

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7- Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has proposed an allocation of Sh2.7bn in 2022.23  to cushion farmers while sustaining food production....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila among dignitaries in Parliament for the Budget reading

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga was among dignitaries in Parliament for the unveiling of the Sh3.3 trillion...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Speaker, 22 MCAs decamp to Ruto’s UDA

The team was officially welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

2 hours ago