Consensus Guiding the future of democracy, Okengo Nyambane says

KISII, Kenya, Apr 5 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) head of presidential campaign in the Gusii Region Okengo Nyambane has commended aspirants for a smooth consensus ahead of the general elections.

In a statement to newsrooms, Okengo who dropped his Senatorial ambitions in Kisii said the unity exhibited across other parts of the country has also been a major motivation that consensus is guiding the future of democracy in the country.

“As Kisii County UDA leaders and aspirants, we have been greatly honored by our party leader and Deputy president William Ruto. We have all shown the spirit of willingness and the urge to have the right leadership,” he stated.

This comes after the Kenyan-USA ex-military man Charles Matoke dropped his bid for Gubernatorial seat for Kisii under Amani National Congress (ANC) and rallied behind UDA gubernatorial candidate Ezekiel Machogu.

Okengo noted that with Charles Matoke, they have illustrated that party loyalty is the basis of success in any democracy.

“We humbly accept the new roles and hope that we will work as a unit in the region to deliver votes and seats come August. These moves are part of the pacesetter decisions towards a great future,” he added.

On his side the USA exmilitary Matoke assured his supporters not to despair, and that his journey will deliver the full hope they hold dearly.

“Every party has its vision bearer, and Kenya Kwanza is no exception. The long walk through the nomination process has tested my mettle in many ways, and the most tested of my traits is the ability to play in a team and deliver victory on behalf of the team,” he stated.

“I urge all of you to see Machogu in the same tradition you have seen me – the first among equals,” he noted.

