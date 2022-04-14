Confusion, delays mar start of UDA primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Confusion and delays marred the commencement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on Thursday which is being conducted in 36 counties in 15, 000 polling stations across the country.

Voting failed to commence on time in various places following logistical and technological challenges.

Registered Members of the party in Starehe complained that the exercise failed to take off due to a confusion in the failure by the Party to communicate where the polling centers will be situated.

In other centers the delay was attributed to the late delivery of ballot materials.

Deputy President William Ruto had asked all aspirants participating in the party primaries, to do so peacefully.

Speaking from his official Karen office on Wednesday, DP Ruto also asked the aspirants to ensure their supporters do not engage in violent activities.

“I am asking all our aspirants across the country to participate in the primaries peacefully, and to make sure that their supporters are peaceful,” DP stated.

At the same time the DP assured that the exercise will be free, fair and democratic, noting that everything has been put in place to ensure that it is successful.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have committed that the election will be free, fair and democratic, we expect the aspirants to cooperate with our officials and have their agents in place so as to deliver credible results,” he said.

The party’s Chairman National Election Board Anthony Mwaura said that eight million United Democratic Alliance (UDA) registered members are set to participate in the party’s nomination exercise that has been dubbed a “mini-election”.

Mwaura reported that the exercise will be conducted in 36 counties in 15, 000 polling stations across the country.