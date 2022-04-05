CoG says 3.1mn Kenyans in 24 drought-hit counties facing starvation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 — The Council of Governors on Tuesday raised a red flag over the increasing number of people facing starvation in 24 drought hit counties.

The Council’s Vice Chairman and Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure, warning that the situation will worsen if necessary interventions are not undertaken.

“Over 360,000 people are in the emergency phase, while over 800,000 children are facing malnutrition,” stated Ongwae.

The Council urged the national government to enhance its support to the affected counties so as to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal lamentied that the situation is worsening and called for enhanced mitigation efforts.

“This is a very serious situation and we want the government to enhance the ongoing interventions,” stated Lenolkulal.

On his part Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya urged the national government to take up the situation seriously, saying that county governments are unable to deal with the situation due to funding.

“I witnessed the situation in Turkana first hand when I accompanied our Presidential candidate for campaigns and what I saw was very dire. This should be treated as an emergency,” stated Oparanya.

In March, the government assured counties that have been hard hit by drought of continued relief support, including cash transfers and physical food distribution.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the government had earmarked 14 counties where the situation is critical, and other 9 counties where the situation is moderate.

He however noted that the government has put in place measures to support Kenyans living in the affected regions including distribution of physical food, including rice, beans and canned beef.

Other measures include the implementation of the cash transfer program launched in December 2021 which sees every beneficiary receive Sh3,000.

Under the 2022 Supplementary Budget I signed on Monday, the government appropriated Sh1.4 billion to the Kenya Meat Commission to support livestock uptake in counties affected by drought.

An additional Sh1.2 billion was allocated to the devolution docket to support response measures while the social protection department was allotted Sh2.4 billion.