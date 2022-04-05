Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure/FILE/CoG

County News

CoG says 3.1mn Kenyans in 24 drought-hit counties facing starvation

The Council’s Vice Chairman and Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure, warning that the situation will worsen if necessary interventions are not undertaken.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 — The Council of Governors on Tuesday raised a red flag over the increasing number of people facing starvation in 24 drought hit counties.

The Council’s Vice Chairman and Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure, warning that the situation will worsen if necessary interventions are not undertaken.

“Over 360,000 people are in the emergency phase, while over 800,000 children are facing malnutrition,” stated Ongwae.

The Council urged the national government to enhance its support to the affected counties so as to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal lamentied that the situation is worsening and called for enhanced mitigation efforts.

“This is a very serious situation and we want the government to enhance the ongoing interventions,” stated Lenolkulal.

On his part Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya urged the national government to take up the situation seriously, saying that county governments are unable to deal with the situation due to funding.

“I witnessed the situation in Turkana first hand when I accompanied our Presidential candidate for campaigns and what I saw was very dire. This should be treated as an emergency,” stated Oparanya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In March, the government assured counties that have been hard hit by drought of continued relief support, including cash transfers and physical food distribution.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the government had earmarked 14 counties where the situation is critical, and other 9 counties where the situation is moderate.

He however noted that the government has put in place measures to support Kenyans living in the affected regions including distribution of physical food, including rice, beans and canned beef.

Other measures include the implementation of the cash transfer program launched in December 2021 which sees every beneficiary receive Sh3,000.

Under the 2022 Supplementary Budget I signed on Monday, the government appropriated Sh1.4 billion to the Kenya Meat Commission to support livestock uptake in counties affected by drought.

An additional Sh1.2 billion was allocated to the devolution docket to support response measures while the social protection department was allotted Sh2.4 billion.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BUDGET

Budget reading to proceed on Thursday after Muturi gives nod

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The budget reading that was scheduled for Thursday this week will proceed as planned after National Assembly Speaker Justin...

20 mins ago

County News

7 Suspects in FGM case to be detained for two days pending ruling on bail application

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Five women and two men facing charges of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) will be detained at the Mukurwe ini...

53 mins ago

County News

Rider who disassembled motorbike’s tank in search of fuel speaks

Caleb Sindayi is among boda boda operators who disassembled his motorbike's fuel tank to go fetch fuel after he ran out of fuel.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Matiangi to furnish MPs with details of land owned by Ruto in Laikipia

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has asked Members of Parliament to give him 14 days to furnish them with...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Fuel Prices in Tala, Kagundo shoot up as shortage crisis worsens

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 5 – Fuel prices at Tala and Kangundo towns in Machakos County have shot up as the crisis continues to affect...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi says attack on Raila was planned, blames voter bribery

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga in Kabenes,...

2 hours ago

criime

Man who battered wife killed after she fled to neighbor’s homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – A man who battered his wife in Busia was killed after she sought refuge at their neighbor’s homestead. According...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Looming Transport crisis as PSV operators start grounding vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – There is a looming transport crisis as Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators countrywide start grounding their fleet due to...

4 hours ago