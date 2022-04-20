Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The clergy called for a transparent and fair process that will give all candidates an equal opportunity to compete for the seat. /COURTESY

Kenya

Clergy allied to Kagure against Igathe choice by Jubilee Party for Nairobi Governor’s seat

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Members of the clergy allied to Nairobi Governor aspirant Ann Kagure have opposed the move by the Jubilee Party to impose Polycarp Igathe and called for a fair and open process.

The members who are drawn from the Pentecostal movement led by Apostle Paul Oracle called for a transparent and fair process that will give all candidates an equal opportunity to compete for the seat.

The team said that they had endorsed Kagure as she ticks all the boxes, adding that she is a woman of God and has no integrity issues.

“Imposing a candidate denies Kenyans a right to choose their preferred candidate, it also denies an able woman leader an opportunity to vie,” he stated.

On her part, Apostle Prudence Jackie said it’s wrong to bring a candidate through the back door, adding that it’s unfair for other able candidates.

“We condemn the shambolic process by the Jubilee party and for trying to bring an unknown candidate, who has not been vetted by Nairobi residents,” she stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Reprieve for Kihara in repeat UDA party primaries

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 20 – Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara got a reprieve after she narrowly clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Stakeholders call for use of electric vehicles following fuel crisis

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 20 – Stakeholders dealing in electric automobiles have urged Kenyans to embrace and adopt their use to support the government’s ongoing...

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court throws out suit seeking to suspend operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment Act 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The High Court has thrown out a petition seeking the suspension of the operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment...

1 hour ago

County News

ODM Appeals tribunal throws out Midiwo’s complaint challenging Elisha Odhiambo’s nomination as Gem MP

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Appeals Tribunal has thrown out a complaint by Jalang’o Midiwo challenging the nomination of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Rep aspirant ‘Toto’ gets boost after being gifted campaign car by Governor Barchok

BOMET, Kenya, Apr 20 – The young female aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has received...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila to jet out of the country for week long US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Jubilee issues certificates in Kirinyaga as Governors’ stalemate persist

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Jubilee Party has issued certificates to all aspirants in Kirinyaga County except for governor’s position. The Party’s National...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi children to elect leaders for the Kenya Children’s Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at...

3 hours ago