Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nyandarua County First Lady, Amb. Ann Kimemia addressing guardians of children living with disabilities at Ndaragwa Health centre/KNA/Antony Mwangi

Capital Health

Church-run hospital holds orthopedic medical camp in bid to tackle correctable disabilities

The camp was held in collaboration between the County Government of Nyandarua and the AIC Cure International Hospital with calls for residents to understand disability and ways to end the stigma against affected patients.        

Published

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Apr 6 — Children under the age of 18-years living with correctable disabilities in Nyandarua have benefitted from a free orthopedic medical camp held at the Ndaragwa Health Centre and at JM Kariuki Memorial County and Referral Hospital. 

The camp was held in collaboration between the County Government of Nyandarua and the AIC Cure International Hospital with calls for residents to understand disability and ways to end the stigma against affected patients.                        

Speaking when she graced the opening of the camps, Nyandarua County First Lady, Amb. Ann Kimemia underscored the need to demystify diseases facing vulnerable segments of the Nyandarua population. 

“Parents should not hide children with physical challenges at home because there are remedial measures. The free medical camp is targeting children aged below 18 years; provide care for the children suffering from such orthopedic conditions as clubfoot, burn contractures, osteomyelitis and other acquired or congenital conditions,” said Kimemia. 

Through the interaction of Nyandarua’s healthcare professionals with CURE Kenya and other partners, the First Lady assured residents that Governor Francis Kimemia is working to improve the County’s overall capacity to treat children born and living with a disability. 

The camps are expected to enhance the Governor’s agenda for universal healthcare by bringing vital health services closer to residents. 

According to the CEC in charge of Gender and Social Service Ms. Annemary Gathigia, Nyandarua County has over 16,000 People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs). Out of these 5,303 have physical disabilities. 

The First Lady, who is matron of PLWDs said the number continues to increase by the day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The AIC-CURE team was led by Dr. Felix Kuguru who observed the need for families with people with disabilities to embrace the call for regular check-ups in an effort to correct them early enough.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Samburu Governor Lenolkulal drops senatorial bid, to focus on Ruto’s presidential campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has become the first outgoing Governor to drop his senatorial bid so as to focus...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Sudi ushers Kabogo into talks with Ruto at the Hustler’s Mansion

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is also the leader of Tujibebe Party held talks with Deputy President William Ruto as his official residence...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Thank you for your endorsement, Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Kagure tells Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Agnes Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senate to resume debate on Bill preventing Employers from calling Staff after 5pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Senate is on Wednesday expected to resume debate on the second reading of the Employment Amendment Bill 2021. ...

1 hour ago

County News

Increased transformer vandalism in Murang’a costs Kenya Power Sh5.5mn

The County Business Manager Engineer Harrison Kamau has said in Murang’a the company has lost 11 transformers out of 18 transformers vandalised within the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police probing incident where UDA aspirant was injured in drive-by shooting

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which an aspirant for a political seat in Mvita Ali Mwatsau...

2 hours ago

County News

Ruto-led IBEC meeting reviews disbursement of county allocations, pending bills

County Executives face an eligible pending bills of Sh45.5 billion while the County Assemblies have Sh1.9 billion in their books. 

17 hours ago

County News

Counties’ pending bills at Sh152.5bn surpassing Sh148.4bn in outstanding allocations: Auditor General

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu made the revelations during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) convened by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence...

18 hours ago