Chiloba says SIM card registration is mandatory, nothing to do with elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The ongoing SIM card registration is mandatory for all users and has nothing to do with elections.

The Communications Authority Director-General Ezra Chiloba says anyone who will not comply will be switched off on April 15 as directed.

Chiloba said the exercise is targetting unregistered users.

He however, clarified that anyone who confirms through *106# that their Identity Card is registered on their lines, does not need to register afresh but is required to submit their ID, Photo details to the mobile operators.

