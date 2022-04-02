Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senior Principal Kadhi Sheikh Twalib Mohamed (C) addresses a press conference on April 1, 2022/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Khadhi’s office says Ramadhan to commence on Sunday

The Chief Kadhi’s Office made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman, Imam at Jamia Mosque, said that he sighted the crescent of the new moon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Senior Principal Kadhi Sheikh Twalib Mohamed has said Muslims in Kenya will begin observing Ramadhan on Sunday.

He made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman, Imam at Jamia Mosque, said that he sighted the crescent of the new moon.

“On behalf of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar, I would like to inform all Kenyans that the crescent was not sighted in the country, therefore April 2, will be the 30th day of Shaban while April 3 will be the first day of Ramadan,” Sheikh Twalib said.

There had been confusion on the exact date to start Ramadhan as Saudi Arabia’s Umm al-Qura Calendar had already predicted Ramadan would start on April 2.

Word came in that the new moon had been seen in Sudair, Saudi Arabia, where telescopes were lined up at observatories to search the skies for the first trace of the crescent.

According to the Umm al-Qura, the month will end on May 1, with the three-day Eid al-Fitr celebrations kicking off in the new month (Shawwal) on May 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

We will revive BBI, Supreme Court verdict was ‘friendly’ : Jubilee

Tellingly, Kioni stated that plans are underway to revive before the August polls through a parliamentary initiative and later by popular initiative after the...

33 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan’s new envoy vows to promote ties during tour of duty in Nairobi

Ambassador Okinawa was among nine envoys who presented their credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM shelves primaries in Kilifi, Mombasa to give consensus a chance

In a statement issued on Saturday, the National Election Board stated they have rescheduled the nominations to pave way for consensus and consultation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru joins Ruto, Raila in sending best wishes to Muslims ahead of Ramadhan

President Kenyatta reminded the Muslim faithful to remember the country in prayer especially as the nation heads to polls in August.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to disqualify aspirants found culpable of instigating attack on Raila: Ruto

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

3 hours ago

BBI

Mudavadi dismisses critics faulting his call for BBI audit, says he had reservations

Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

4 hours ago

August Elections

Win for Kalonzo as Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya coalition party is registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally managed to have his way of having Azimio la Umoja One Kenya as...

22 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From Nine New Envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from nine envoys recently posted to Kenya. The...

23 hours ago