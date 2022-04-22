Connect with us

Cherargei was arrested on Thursday following a warrant issued by Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi. /FILE

Kenya

Cherargei to remain in Police Custody until Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei will remain in police custody until Monday when his application seeking his release will be heard.

Cherargei was arrested on Thursday following a warrant issued by Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi after he failed to appear for the hearing of a hate speech case against him.

The presiding Magistrate Esther Kimilu declined to hear his application for release.

She stated that if she proceeded to hear the application it could amount to interference of criminal justice.

The senator will be held at the Gigiri police station until Monday.

