Cherargei to be charged for failure to appear in Hate Speech case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is expected in court this morning to face charges of failing to appear in an ongoing hate speech case he is facing.

Cherargei spent the night at the Capitol Hill police cells after he was arrested in Eldoret and brought to Nairobi.

This was after a court issued an arrest warrant against him.

Cherargei had two weeks ago had a verbal argument with a magistrate handling his case in court accusing her of being biased.

The 33-year-old Senator faces charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

The first-term senator was arrested and questioned in August 2019 over utterances he made at a funeral in Lelwak, Nandi County, warning opponents of Deputy President William Ruto that they will be dealt with.

He spoke while addressing a gathering during a football club fundraiser at Kapsabet.

So far five among eight lined-up witnesses have already testified.

The matter was set for hearing on April 19, 2022, but the Nandi Senator failed to appear.