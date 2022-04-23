Charles Njagua Kanyi to defend Starehe MP seat as an independent candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Njagua says he will now be seeking to defend his seat as an independent candidate after he lost the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Njagua lost the ticket to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

Mbugua was handed the ticket after the party conducted opinion polls after cancellations by the National Elections Board (NEB). The nomination exercise did not take place over violence.

A bitter Njagua who has since protested the result of the survey said he will not cede to the UDA Party’s request to have him shelve his ambition.

“I want to tell the Deputy President WilliaM Ruto that I will not accept the EALA nomination they have promised me. Give that position to the wife of Mbugua. I do not want to go to Arusha. Instead,” he said.

The first-term lawmaker alleged that Mbugua is a corrupt individual who cannot be trusted and noted that he could not afford to sit and watch the Starehe constituents elect “a thief”.

“Let us unite and work together because we have a common enemy,” he said adding that if he wins he would work with any President who Kenyans would choose in the August polls.

Njagua decamped from the Jubilee Party on January 2022 to UDA.