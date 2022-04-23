Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Charles Njagua Kanyi to defend Starehe MP seat as an independent candidate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Njagua says he will now be seeking to defend his seat as an independent candidate after he lost the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Njagua lost the ticket to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

Mbugua was handed the ticket after the party conducted opinion polls after cancellations by the National Elections Board (NEB). The nomination exercise did not take place over violence.

A bitter Njagua who has since protested the result of the survey said he will not cede to the UDA Party’s request to have him shelve his ambition.

“I want to tell the Deputy President WilliaM Ruto that I will not accept the EALA nomination they have promised me. Give that position to the wife of Mbugua. I do not want to go to Arusha. Instead,” he said.

The first-term lawmaker alleged that Mbugua is a corrupt individual who cannot be trusted and noted that he could not afford to sit and watch the Starehe constituents elect “a thief”.

“Let us unite and work together because we have a common enemy,” he said adding that if he wins he would work with any President who Kenyans would choose in the August polls.

Njagua decamped from the Jubilee Party on January 2022 to UDA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Simon Mbugua handed UDA’s nomination ticket for Starehe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been issued United Democratic Alliance (UDA) provisional ticket for the Starehe...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why nominations are a headache to any political party

The party primaries have certainly lived up to their billing as tipping points for the major political parties. All the major political parties are...

1 day ago

Kenya

In Musalia you have a solid leader, Ruto tells Vihiga residents

Nairobi Kenya, April 21- Deputy President William Ruto has heaped praises on Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya...

2 days ago

Kenya

Nominations won’t be held in Embakasi East, Kamkunji, Starehe – UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will not hold nominations by way of universal suffrage in...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ANC to conduct joint primaries in Dagoretti North and Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) have resolved to field...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Plans to rig elections is just propaganda by politicians: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans that security agencies will not interfere with the upcoming August 9 polls....

5 days ago

Kenya

UDA to conduct repeat nominations in select areas on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct repeat nomination exercises in selected areas on Tuesday. According to the Party’s...

6 days ago

Kenya

Norman Nyaga among 3 Embu Aspirant due before UDA’s disciplinary committee  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Norman Nyaga, a Senatorial aspirant in Embu is among three individuals expected to appear before the United Democratic Alliance...

1 week ago