Chaos in Nyakach as one person accused of running parallel ODM nominations

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police was forced to teargas Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Urudi polling station in Nyakach Sub County after one person was accused of running a parallel tally of votes.

Former kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga who is running for Women Representative was caught up in the chaos.

Ruth was whisked out of the polling station as voters scampered for safety.

The supporters were baying for the blood of the person who was within the vicinity of the voting centre.

One person was injured during the melee before the situation was put under control.