Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ole kina noted that “the constitution is never very clear that’s why it’s interpreted by the Supreme Court”. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Can a retiring President choose to be a deputy President? – Ledama Ole Kina

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The decision by a section of some Governors who are serving their second and final term in office to seek re-election as Senators has left some pondering if the same can be applied to a President who is due for retirement.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has suggested that the Constitution is vague on the subject hence a sitting President who is serving his second and final term in office should not be restricted if he or she desires to deputize a President.

“Thinking out loud. If Governors are running for Senate why can’t the President run for Deputy President?” he posed.

Senator Ole kina noted that “the constitution is never very clear that’s why it’s interpreted by the Supreme Court”.

Article 142 of the Constitution explicitly stipulates the term of office of the President but it fails to state on what should happen in the event he opts to seek the office of the deputy president.  

Six second-term Governors have since expressed interest to vie as Senators in the August polls.

They include: Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Ali Roba (Mandera), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Martin Wambora (Embu) and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet).

President Uhuru Kenyatta who scheduled to proceed on retirement on August 9 after serving his second terms has frequently been accused of trying to use the backdoor to remain in office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The accusation was highly magnified during the initial stages of the now flopped constitutional changes which were being done through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

The BBI notably aimed to restructure the current winner-takes-all electoral system by creating new executive posts and increase the number of parliamentarians from 290 to 360

But it was seen by critics as a way to enable President Kenyatta — who has served two terms and is barred from running for president again — to remain in power by establishing the post of Prime Minister.

President Kenyatta has repeatedly denied claims that he is eyeing to remain in power after the August polls.

The Head of State is currently the Chair of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Council whose presidential flag bearer is Raila Odinga.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Impeached leaders should be disqualified from seeking public office – Transparency International

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – An anti-corruption agency now says that previously impeached leaders should be denied the opportunity to run for public office...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Igathe is hot air and a quitter, I am determined to make Nairobi better – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has poured cold water on the candidature of his opponent Polycarp Igathe in the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Former President Kibaki’s body to be transported in gun-carriage to Parliament Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be accorded full military honors and escorted in a Gun Carriage to parliament...

8 hours ago

Kenya

UN boss Guterres lauds President Kenyatta for promoting peace in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The United Nations (UN) has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading efforts as the East African Community (EAC) Chairman...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Five youths belonging to ‘Panga Boys’ criminal gang arrested in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Five youths belonging to an organized criminal group dubbed ‘Panga Boys’ have been arrested by police officers on patrol in...

9 hours ago

Kenya

He’s moved from being ‘stupid’ to wanting to be Raila’s deputy, let’s pray for Kalonzo – Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has questioned the character of Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka noting that he’s proved...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Global Education Ministers to converge in Nairobi for Commonwealth Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Fifty-four Education Ministers are among top policymakers expected to gather in Nairobi on Wednesday and Thursday next week for...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Raila in Washington DC at start of one-week tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in the United States for a one-week tour ahead of...

10 hours ago