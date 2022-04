NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7- Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has proposed an allocation of Sh2.7bn in 2022.23 to cushion farmers while sustaining food production.

He said the government already disbursed Sh3bn to subsidize fertilizer prices during planting season through subsidised fertilizer prices.

Yattani said the funds will support large scale production of staple food, expanded irrigation schemes, and support smallholder farmers to support food security

More to follow…