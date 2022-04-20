Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Toto was given the car by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok after paying him a courtesy call in his office./COURTESY

Kenya

Bomet Woman Rep aspirant ‘Toto’ gets boost after being gifted campaign car by Governor Barchok

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

BOMET, Kenya, Apr 20 – The young female aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has received a major boost after she was handed a car to facilitate her.

The 24-year old aspirant Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as ‘toto’ captured the attention of the country after she beat all odds to clinch the coveted UDA ticket in the region, even without resources.

Toto was given the car by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok after paying him a courtesy call in his office.

“I really appreciate the support I have received from all Kenyans. My heart today goes to Bomet Governor @BarchokHillarywho has offered to sponsor my Homecoming ceremony as well as provide me with a car that I will use to campaign. Kongoi Barchok,” she stated.

She is set to hold an official thanksgiving service this coming Sunday, 24th April 2022.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila to jet out of the country for week long US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week...

11 mins ago

August Elections

Jubilee issues certificates in Kirinyaga as Governors’ stalemate persist

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Jubilee Party has issued certificates to all aspirants in Kirinyaga County except for governor’s position. The Party’s National...

16 mins ago

Kenya

Nairobi children to elect leaders for the Kenya Children’s Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at...

40 mins ago

August Elections

Ojienda, Ruth Odinga secure Kisumu ODM tickets

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – Tom Ojienda has been chosen to fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate ticket in the August elections. This...

48 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

The Polycarp Igathe factor in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The entry of Polycarp Igathe into the Nairobi’s Governor’s race has turned tables and set candidates who started early...

2 hours ago

World

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Nairobi (AFP), Apr 19 – Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi says many criminals are eying Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Government has expressed concern that an unusually high number of economic criminals and their accomplices may buy their...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee clears NYS scandal suspect and former PS Omollo for Embu Senatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Jubilee Party has cleared former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo to contest for the Embu Senatorial...

15 hours ago