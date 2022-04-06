Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Brazil's far right President Jair Bolsonaro has long been criticized for alleged attacks on the culture and arts world

World

Bolsonaro vetoes Covid aid for Brazil culture sector

Published

Brasília (AFP), Apr 6 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have provided aid funds to artists and cultural programs hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, triggering an outcry from opposition lawmakers, who vowed to override him.

Named for a widely beloved comedian and actor who died of Covid-19 last year, the Paulo Gustavo Bill aimed to provide 3.86 billion reais ($820 million) in federal funds to local and state governments to aid the cultural sector, still reeling from the impact of pandemic shut-downs.

It had passed Congress with broad support, by a vote of 74-0 in the Senate and 411-27 in the Chamber of Deputies.

Bolsonaro’s veto, published in the official gazette, was for economic reasons, the administration said. It argued the bill would breach the government’s spending cap without sourcing enough funds elsewhere to compensate.

Opposition lawmakers called that an excuse from the far-right president, long criticized for alleged attacks on culture and the arts.

Bolsonaro, who comes up for reelection in October, downgraded the culture ministry to a secretariat on taking office in 2019. His administration has faced repeated accusations of using its control over federal funding for the arts to try to censor projects it deems ideologically threatening.

“It’s not surprising that Bolsonaro vetoed the Paulo Gustavo Bill, given that this is an administration that hates culture,” tweeted Senator Zenaide Maia of opposition party PROS.

“But his veto also shows tremendous lack of vision, since investing in the cultural sector helps Brazil exit the current crisis. Culture is good in and of itself, but it also creates jobs and income.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Congressman Odair Cunha of the left-wing Workers’ Party tweeted that Bolsonaro is “afraid of culture and freedom of expression, like every lover of dictatorship,” vowing: “We’re going to override that veto.”

Lawmakers would need an absolute majority in both houses of Congress to override.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai (AFP), Mar 28 – Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes on Monday as the eastern half of...

March 28, 2022

Kenya

Kenya battling pandemic of lies after COVID-19, Matiangi says as he hits out at Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has lashed out at politicians peddling lies in an attempt to win votes ahead...

March 23, 2022

Corona Virus

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Shanghai (AFP), Mar 19 – China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said,...

March 19, 2022

Capital Health

Kenya exceeds 17mn mark in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Over 17 million Kenyans have been vaccinated since the vaccination exercise kicked off with a 0.4 percent positivity rate...

March 18, 2022

World

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong , Mar 18 – Hong Kong’s leader on Friday warned against making “divisive comments” about health workers sent by China to help...

March 18, 2022

World

Millions under lockdown in China as virus surges

Beijing (AFP), Mar 15 – Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Tuesday, as surging virus cases prompted the return...

March 15, 2022

Corona Virus

Obama tests positive for COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13- Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19. Obama tweeted late Sunday that he had tested positive, but...

March 13, 2022

World

US warns against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules, child separations

Hong Kong (AFP), Mar 2 – The United States warned citizens against travelling to Hong Kong on Wednesday, citing the risk of children being...

March 2, 2022