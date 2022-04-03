Connect with us

crime

Boda boda rider who raped a female client after detouring into a forest arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement Friday that the suspect committed the act before abandoning the victim in a forest.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 — Detectives have arrested a boda boda rider accused of abducting and raping a foreign national in Ngong.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement Friday that the suspect committed the act before abandoning the victim in a forest.

The suspect was seized by DCI agents as he attempted to flee the city to evade arrest following the incident.

The agency said that the foreigner told its detectives that the boda boda rider forced himself on her before abandoning her in the dense Ololulua forest in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The victim together with two of her friends had hailed three motorbikes from a popular joint along Langata road to the Nairobi CBD where they had reserved their rooms before the incident.

“But just after they had joined Langata road headed towards the city centre, the victim’s motorbike that was last to leave the parking made a sudden detour and sped towards Bomas of Kenya direction. The victim realized that all was not well when she noticed a lot of vegetation that is characteristic of the Ongata Rongai route,” the agency said.

Just after they had joined Langata road headed towards the city centre, the motorbike carrying the victim, which was last to leave the parking, made a sudden detour and sped towards the Bomas of Kenya direction.

The victim realized that all was not well when she noticed she was on what appeared to her as the Ongata Rongai route.

Detectives said that the victim tried raising alarm but her efforts were in vain, as the bike sped towards Oloolua forest.

“A team of detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the DCI Nairobi Regional command was immediately mobilized and deployed to assist their Ongata Rongai counterparts, in a manhunt for the suspect,” the DCI said.

Cybercrime detectives unmasked the identity of the suspect using digital forensics.

The agency stated that the suspect was intercepted in Ngong at around 3pm, as he attempted to flee the city.

“Meanwhile, Scenes of Crime experts visited the scene of the incident and gathered crucial evidence related to the incident. The experts will also extract DNA samples from the suspect for a foolproof case against him, once he’s arraigned,” DCI said.

The victim was escorted to a medical facility in Rongai, where the necessary tests and medical procedures were conducted.

This incident comes barely a month after another victim was sexually assaulted by a mob of boda boda riders along Wangari Mathai Road also known as Forest Road in Nairobi.

Detectives are currently investigating whether the boda boda rider had complied with the recent requirements and which sacco the bike was registered under.

